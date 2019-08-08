New York state will provide $20 million to help repair homes that were damaged by high water on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Wednesday.
The funding will come from the $300 million state fund, known as the Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, to help communities rebuild and strengthen their shorelines against future flooding.
Over the past two months, the REDI commission, consisting of heads of various state agencies, has met with local officials across the Lake Ontario shoreline to solicit project proposals. The $20 million will go toward the new Department of Housing and Community Renewal Residential Home Repair Program — the second state program of its kind in three years.
In July 2017, the state allocated $15 million to repair homes damaged by then-record-high water on Lake Ontario. The state eventually increased the fund amid concerns more money would be needed to cover all the eligible repairs, eventually allocating $95 million for homeowners, businesses and communities impacted by flooding.
