State launches initiative aimed at boosting Lake Ontario tourism

US&J FILE PHOTO

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo walks a low-lying street in Olcott while surveying damage along the Lake Ontario shoreline in May. Cuomo is pictured with, from left, Niagara County Director of Emergency Services Jonathan Schultz, Newfane Town Supervisor Timothy Horanburg and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos. Cuomo on Wednesday announced a new state plan to boost tourism in battered Lake Ontario shoreline communities.