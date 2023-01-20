NORTH TONAWANDA — Three local Republican state lawmakers made known their intentions to oppose a proposal from Gov. Kathy Hochul involving the banning of gas stoves.
State Sen. Rob Ortt, state Assemblyman Mike Norris, both Republicans serving Niagara County, and state Sen. George Borello, a Republican representing the Southern Tier, spoke at Pane’s Restaurant in North Tonawanda on Friday, claiming the proposal would kneecap the natural gas industry and would drive up costs in New York state.
“I’ve had more people just randomly, unsolicited right out and about bringing this issue up,” Ortt said. “And not in a good way.”
Hochul announced a proposal for an eventual banning of gas stoves in new buildings and replacing existing gas stoves with electric ones as part of her State of the State address last week. The proposal has the support of environmental groups, but has drawn opposition from the state’s gas utilities, the fossil fuel industry, and other interest groups.
The proposal involves banning having gas stoves in small, newer buildings by 2030 and for larger and commercial buildings by 2035. If a gas furnace fails after that time, it would need to be replaced with an electric stove.
The three state legislator’s reasoning for being opposed to this included harming restaurants that use gas stoves, the cost needed to replace every such stove which they projected to be $270 billion over 30 years, the increased load on the electric grid required, that this would not do anything to solve the climate crisis, and that so many in Buffalo that lost power during the blizzard in December relied on heating through their natural gas stoves.
“The Assembly Conference and the Republican Conference is opposed to it,” Ortt said. “This cannot happen without a vote of the legislature, either in the budget or in a standalone bill. We’re going to call on our colleagues across the aisle to oppose this measure.”
In 2019, the New York State Climate Action council was formed with the goal of coming up with ideas on how to achieve the state’s goals for combating climate change and achieving net-zero emissions. Its final scoping report was published this past December, with switching from electric to gas stoves being one of the items mentioned in that.
Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed that in 2020, 62% of households in New York State used a natural gas stove, one of the highest rates in the United States tied with the District of Columbia. 44% of households reportedly had an electric stove. Other states with a higher usage of gas stoves include California, Illinois, and New Jersey, with Nevada having a 60% gas stove rate for homes.
The remaining states reported electric stoves in more than 50% of households, with a majority of them, 30, having them in more than 70% of households.
No specific proposal has been drawn up, but Ortt expects to see such a proposal end up in the state budget proposal. He also believes that enforcement of this could be left to the localities.
Norris also said he had received more emails on this topic than any other topic in the past year and encouraged people to let their voices be heard.
“On behalf of the senators, as well as our leader Will Barclay in the Assembly, I stand against this proposal and I encourage everyone out there to be loud,” Norris said.
