State looking to stop "living room" virus spread

A new COVID-19 public service campaign released by Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration will warn New Yorkers about the potential dangers of "living room spread."
Cuomo announced the details of the new campaign on Wednesday, saying latest contact tracing data shows 70% of new virus cases originate from households and small gatherings. As the number of new cases continues to grow nationwide, the state's new public awareness campaign will encourage New Yorkers to avoid gatherings to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.
While New York continues to maintain one of the lowest infection rates in the United State, Cuomo said avoiding small gatherings and practicing safe behaviors like wearing masks, washing hands and socially distancing, is as important as ever as COVID-19 cases continue to rise nationally.
"It's not just mass gatherings causing the spread anymore. The virus is now literally spreading in households," Cuomo said. "When you eliminate other options for socialization, people will shift their behavior and begin joining together in their homes. We are seeing the impacts of that now, with a significant number of cases originating in households and small gatherings. I know you may think, 'I'm in my house with my family and with my friends so this is my safe zone,' but that just is simply not the case anymore. As we move forward into the winter, addressing living room spread will be one of the biggest challenges in the fight against COVID-19, and we can do it, but only if New Yorkers stay smart."
Cuomo said the public awareness campaign was developed in consultation with global public health experts, local governments and other stakeholders and builds off the lessons learned during the past nine months of the global pandemic. He said it is designed to help combat what is expected to be an increase in COVID cases and hospitalizations over the holiday season.
Cuomo said the state will continue to focus on a series targeted mitigation strategies in the coming weeks that will include use of the state's micro-cluster targeting system, increased testing, keeping schools open safely, prevention of viral spread from small gatherings and undertaking a "equitable and safe" vaccination program.
