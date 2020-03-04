State may sell surplus Tesla equipment stored in Wheatfield

The state's lead economic development agency spent $50 million on equipment that is currently being stored in Niagara County and was originally purchased to support the production of solar panels by Tesla, Inc. in Buffalo.
Officials from the Empire State Development Corp. say the equipment - first ordered years ago - was being relocated to an old Bell Aerospace warehouse building in the Town of Wheatfield to give Tesla room for additional production lines that are in the works at the RiverBend facility in Buffalo.
ESD officials are expecting the new production lines to support hundreds of additional jobs and will involve millions of dollars in new equipment purchased by Tesla at its own expense.
“Empire State Development is laser focused on our strategic investments that are supporting job creating and leading to a stronger, more sustainable economy in Western New York," the agency said in a statement released Wednesday.
Channel 2 news in Buffalo first reported last week, and the Niagara Gazette later confirmed, that the old Bell Aerospace building was being used as an off-site storage location for Tesla.
Representatives from Wheatfield Business Park, LLC, the company that owns the old Bell building, declined to comment, indicating they they do not discuss arrangements with any business partners.
As to the future of the state-owned equipment, ESD officials said several options are being considered, including the possible sale of the machinery or using tools as part of an incentive package to attract other solar cell manufacturers. State officials said none of the equipment is technologically obsolete, adding that Tesla is absorbing the cost of moving and storing the surplus equipment in Wheatfield.
Empire State Development, a public authority operating under the direction of the Cuomo administration, invested more than $900 million in the development of the Riverbend facility in Buffalo in an effort to spur job growth in Western New York.
Empire State Development Chair Howard Zemsky expressed confidence last week that Tesla would not only meet, but exceed its employment benchmark, despite the loss of Panasonic, a Tesla partner at RiverBend which announced that it will longer produce solar cells in Buffalo.
The state authority has the power to “claw back” $41.2 million from Tesla if the company fails to meet an April 30 target of having 1,460 employees in the project backed by the state. ESD officials have previously told state lawmakers that they intend to enforce the terms of the deal if the employment benchmarks are not met.
Zemsky indicated that Tesla currently has more than 1,500 employees working in Western New York and more than 300 others across New York state.
The state’s investment in the Riverbend project is currently being audited by New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli's office, which is examining the ESD's high technology programs to ensure the state is getting an adequate return in its effort to stimulate job creation.
The RiverBend project, which was funded under Cuomo's Buffalo Billion initiative, became embroiled in a bid-rigging scheme that led to the 2018 criminal convictions of several Cuomo administration associates, including Alain Kaloyeros, the former head of the State University Polytechnic Institute.
On Wednesday, New York State GOP Chairman Langworthy blasted the state's investment in the equipment currently being housed in Wheatfield as another example of the governor's "corrupt and incompetent" Buffalo Billion investment program. Langworthy described the purchase of the equipment that is no longer being used by Tesla in Buffalo as an "unconscionable abuse of taxpayers' money."
"The failures of his disastrous Buffalo Billion boondoggle are becoming clearer by the day," Langworthy said.
In a statement from Devoe, ESD defended the state's investment in the project, saying without it Tesla would not be employing hundreds of people in the high-tech industry in Western New York.
"Facts matter and politicians should do their homework instead of promoting patently false information for partisan political purposes," agency representatives said in their statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.