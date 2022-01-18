Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Variable clouds and becoming windy with snow showers. Low 23F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Variable clouds and becoming windy with snow showers. Low 23F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.