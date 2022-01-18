It’s official, Niagara County is one of eight upstate counties to receive matching funds through the state's County-wide Shared Services Initiative (CWSSI).
Niagara received $392,027 in state matching funds, the third most of any county, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office announced last week.
The funds 95-percent match county savings and so effectively nearly double the benefit to taxpayers from shared services endeavors.
“Niagara County put a tremendous amount of effort into our shared services plan and I thank our county manager and local government partners for their good work,” said Rebecca Wydysh, chair of the Niagara County Legislature. “We must continue to look for ways to collaborate and cooperate in ways that produce results for taxpayers at lower costs.”
The savings in Niagara County came about through four different programs.
The county shared Information Technology services with the Town of Pendleton and a road milling machine with the Town of Newfane.
Additionally, a solid waste management consulting agreement between the county and the cities of Niagara Falls and North Tonawanda helped them to review and implement changes to their sanitation and recycling-collection programs.
Finally, Niagara has a countywide shared service for digital pictometry that it makes generally available to all local municipalities.
“It’s quite popular,” said John Shoemaker, director of real property tax services. “Everybody uses aerial photography.”
In addition to the photographic capabilities, Shoemaker said the system has measuring tools that are important to providing improved services for a number of governmental functions. Some of the activities improved by pictometry include planning and zoning, real property assessment, code enforcement and first-responder preparation.
“These photos are internet based, they are on the cloud. We make the username and password available to the municipalities who want to use it,” Shoemaker said.
The photographs were taken during drone flyovers and thus provide several oblique angles to enhance understanding of the properties.
Along with the most recent aerial photography, pictometry, a service of Rochester-based EagleView Technologies, Inc. provides historical photographs of various locations.
