The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee are conducting free child seat inspections by certified child passenger safety technicians this month.
These events aim to ensure all parents and caregivers understand how to choose an appropriate seat for the child’s age and size and how to install the seat correctly. Trained technicians will use the model of “Learn, Practice, and Explain” to educate caregivers on how to select a child restraint that will fit their child, fit their vehicle and be used correctly every time.
“As a father and grandfather, I urge all parents and caregivers to take advantage of this free service," DMV Commissioner and GTSC Chair Mark J.F. Schroeder said. "Learning how to properly install and use child safety equipment only takes a few minutes, but it can make a lifesaving difference in a crash.”
The following child safety seat checks are scheduled locally:
• WEDNESDAY — Niagara County Public Safety Training Facility, 5574 Niagara Street Ext., Lockport, from 4 to 7 p.m.
• SATURDAY — Town of Niagara Veteran's Memorial Park, 7000 Lockport Road, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• SEPT. 21 — Barker Fire Department, 1660 Quaker Road, from 2 to 5 p.m.
If you cannot attend one of the listed free child car seat check-up events, you can make an appointment at http://www.safeny.ny.gov/seat-per.htm .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.