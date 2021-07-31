Dr. Anael Alston, New York State Education Department assistant commissioner of the Office of Access, Equity and Community Engagement, will be meeting with members of the Lockport City School District Board of Education and district representatives on Aug. 11 and 12 in Lockport in regard to the My Brother’s Keeper grant, according to Superintendent Michelle Bradley and Board of Education (BOE) president Karen Young.
The My Brother’s Keeper Family and Community Engagement Program is a state grant intended to boost the academic success of young men of color. While the program is open to all students, regardless of color or gender, many of the parents of Black and brown children felt slighted that they were not informed of the existence of an application for such a grant – $500,000 for a four-year program – or asked to take a part in its creation.
The grant application was signed in January, but no word was breathed to the community, and it was not until July that Holly Dickinson, director of grants – and slated to be the program’s coordinator – gave a presentation of the grant to residents of the district during a BOE meeting.
More than three weeks have passed since that contentious July 7 BOE meeting – in which parents stormed the executive session to have their concerns met – and a special question-and-answer forum with the school board that Young told parents and community members would be organized has yet to materialize.
Neither Young nor Superintendent Michelle Bradley have responded to questions regarding the forum, choosing instead to announce Alston’s visit.
Teria Young, president of the Parent Teacher Student Association at Lockport High School and mother of a high school student, was at the meeting and said she was enraged by the lack of communication from the school board and superintendent.
“We were never asked," Young said. "They didn’t even tell Renee (Cheatham, BOE Trustee) anything about the grant, and Renee’s mother has been running the Men and Women of Character for years out of Lockport. That’s something they could’ve engaged in. My pastor, Mark Sanders, he frequently visited the high school and they didn’t even meet with him.”
However, since then, things may have changed.
Syreeta Dean told the US&J that Dickinson reached out to her and Teria Young on July 19 and invited them to meet her the following day. Dean said she rejected the offer and said that every person who was at the July 7 meeting should be involved in any future meetings with the administration.
“She wanted to meet with me, myself and Teria, with her and the superintendent and possibly the president of the school board,” Dean said. “I said, ‘Did you contact everybody that was at the school board meeting that day? You had their information. We wrote everything down, you had our names and emails and everything else … did you contact everyone else?’ ”
Young, however, has a different take on the situation. She said she was unable to attend the meeting – the email went unnoticed until recently – but because her son is still in the school system, she would’ve met with Dickinson.
“You can’t demand change and then not work towards it with the people you oppose when given the opportunity,” Young said, noting that Dean’s son is out of school and on a full scholarship at Canisius College.
Young told the US&J that she is organizing a meeting of Black and brown parents, as well as white parents, in the parking lot of the Refuge Temple of Christ on Cottage Street at 2 p.m. on Aug. 29.
“It’s just an open forum to address their concerns,” Young said. “Their ideas and any input they want to get in so we can better serve our Black and brown population.”
Young said it was ridiculous that a grant set out to help boys and young men of color was not tied to communication with the Black community living in the Lockport District, but it was more of the handling of the grant as a secret which angered her more.
“What I don’t like about the Lockport school board and the superintendent is they do everything as a secret and they never engage us parents,” Young said. “Even going back to the cameras. Why not have a forum to discuss before you did it? With this board, they don’t talk to the parent whether it’s Black, White, Brown, Indian, they just do whatever they want to do, and then they tell us! No. Start opening up and start talking to us parents about what our kids need!”
Holly Dickinson was unable to be reached for inclusion in this article.
