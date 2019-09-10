State officials relent on new license plates

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 80F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 59F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.