New York state officials say they are continuing to prepare and respond to the outbreak of a novel coronavirus in China.
While there have been no confirmed cases in New York state, the New York State Department of Health has sent seven total cases to CDC for testing. Three of those cases have been proven negative, while four results are still pending. Those four individuals remain in isolation as their cases are tested at CDC.
Close to home, health officials in Ontario have confirmed the first presumptive positive case of the new coronavirus in Canada, according to the National Post.
A man in his 50s who had travelled to Wuhan, China, was taken to Toronto’s Sunnybrook Hospital and was in stable condition on Sunday.
With travelers expected to begin returning to the U.S. this week from Lunar New Year celebrations in China, the New York State Department of Health has begun working with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to post multilingual signage about the virus at all four Port Authority international airports.
In a release, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said, "While the experts still believe the risk of catching this novel coronavirus is currently low in New York, I want all New Yorkers to know we are prepared and continue to take all necessary steps to keep people informed and safe," Governor Cuomo said. "I have directed the Department of Health and other state agencies to continue working closely with the CDC, the World Health Organization, our local and federal government partners, and New York's healthcare providers to ensure we stay ahead of this situation."
On Friday, the State Department of Health held an informational webinar on the coronavirus with over 400 participants from New York's colleges and universities, many of which have international students and faculty. DOH will circulate guidance this week on messaging to students about the virus, how to prevent it and how it spreads. This is in addition to a series of informational webinars DOH has already held for hospitals and local healthcare providers.
Last week the Department of Health issued guidance to health care providers, health care facilities, clinical laboratories and local health departments providing updated information about the outbreak, and ensuring proper protocols are in place if a patient is experiencing symptoms consistent with the novel coronavirus, had a travel history to Wuhan, China, where the novel coronavirus originated, or had come in contact with an individual who was under investigation for this novel coronavirus.
