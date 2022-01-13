The New York State Office of Renewable Energy Siting announced Thursday that it has issued a siting permit for Apex Clean Energy to build a major wind energy facility, the 184.8-megawatt Heritage Wind facility, in the town of Barre, in Orleans County.
The facility is expected to generate enough clean energy to power more than 45,000 homes and provide in excess of $54 million revenue for the Town of Barre and local school districts.
According to a release from ORES, its decision followed a detailed review and public participation process to ensure the proposed facility meets or exceeds the requirements of Section 94-c of the Executive Law and its implementing regulations.
Heritage Wind and other approved or pending major renewable energy facilities are needed to meet the state Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act’s aggressive carbon reduction and clean energy targets, according to ORES.
“The approval of Heritage Wind carefully balances environmental, community, and policy considerations, and meaningfully advances New York state toward its nation-leading energy goal of 70 percent renewable energy by 2030.” Executive Director Houtan Moaveni said.
The project had been under ORES review since January 2021.
Apex Clean Energy paid $184,800 in intervenor funds to enable municipal and community groups to participate in the review of Heritage Wind, according to ORES. In October 2021, the Barre town board approved a Host Community Agreement with Heritage Wind LLC that has the company paying local taxing jurisdictions about $40 million over a 25-year period.
The text of ORES' decision can be viewed at https://ores.ny.gov/permit-applications.
