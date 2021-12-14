State Parks is recruiting lifeguards for 2022. Four lifeguard exams scheduled in the Niagara Region for those interested in applying.
Testing is required for all applicants. Tests will take place as follows:
8 a.m. to 12 p.m., January 8, Niagara Falls High School, 4455 Porter Rd, Niagara Falls
8 a.m. to 12 p.m., May 7, Niagara Falls High School, 4455 Porter Rd, Niagara Falls
8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m March 12, Hamburg High School 4111 Legion Dr, Hamburg, NY 14075
1-4 p.m. April 30, Lockport YMCA 5833 Snyder Dr, Lockport, NY 14094
Prior to employment, successful candidates must be at least 15 years of age and must furnish proof of completion of CPR for the Professional and completion of the American Red Cross 1994 Revised Lifeguard Training, which includes First-Aid, with a certificate for the Waterfront Module or equivalent courses. Successful candidates will also need a physician's certification of adequate physical fitness including a minimum of 20/40 uncorrected vision after receiving a conditional job offer.
Lifeguard positions in the Niagara Region will be available at Beaver Island, Woodlawn Beach, Evangola and Fort Niagara State Parks. For further information and to register for the test contact Andrew Chouinard at (607)-333-4266 or email at Andrew. Chouinard@parks.ny.gov
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.