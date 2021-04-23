NIAGARA FALLS — Niagara Falls State Park is getting a new $46 million visitor center that should be completed in 2023.
The interpretive center will focus on history, comfort and information and serve as a gateway to not only the park but the Niagara River corridor. It will be built just south of the existing facility which will be demolished. The investment is part of $440 million in taxpayer dollars pledged by Gov. Andrew Cuomo over the next four years to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Gov. Al Smith's State Park Act.
The new 28,000-square-foot visitor center will include new ticketing and information desks, interpretive museum space including an immersive experience and exhibits highlighting a diversity of topics including natural, industrial and Indigenous American history; new concession spaces; restrooms and associated support spaces.
The glass, steel and concrete facility has been designed to complement nature and include a rooftop solar array, green roof elements and a separate restroom building. Enhanced site amenities include new accessible paths; plantings; outdoor exhibits, and interpretive and wayfinding elements. The existing 7,000-square-foot regional administration building immediately adjacent to the facility will be adapted to include a multi-purpose community room, regional archives and offices for Niagara regional interpretive staff.
Part of the funding is an $8 million grant from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation and was announced in a press conference Friday under the din of constant helicopter clap in front of the facility being replaced. J.J. Tighe, the Wilson Foundation’s director of parks and trails was there to address the gathering along with a host of state and local bureaucrats and elected officials.
Tighe is based in Michigan but said when he comes to town, he loves to bring his family and enjoy the natural environment and trails because he has come to enjoy the Niagara Frontier as Ralph Wilson once did. This was Tighe's first visit in a year because of the pandemic.
State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid announced that as part of the project, the Parks administration building will also be converted to public space with state employees being moved to more utilitarian quarters.
Mark Mistretta, director of the Western New York Division of State Parks, said in post-Covid times, 9 million visitors a year will use the center which will offer tickets, information, food, beverage and retail.
Mistretta gestured dismissively at the Orin Lehman Visitor Center behind him. “It’s not just underwhelming,” he said. “It is an embarrassment.”
State Sen. Robert Ortt (R, C, North Tonawanda) called the park the “best state park in the country. I’m looking at you, Jones Beach.”
He pointed out the state has invested $150 million over the past eight years. He also teased Tighe for his comment.
“You said ‘thank you for letting us be a small part’ “ Ortt said. “If $8 million is a small part, you can be a small part of whatever you want in Niagara County.”
The visitors center project will complement the $150 million revitalization of Niagara Falls State Park landscape. Launched in 2011, the Niagara Falls State Park landscape revitalization plan was a multi-year commitment to renew the park in a manner that better reflects noted park designer Frederick Law Olmsted's vision for the landscape, according to state officials.
Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, (R, C, Niagara Falls) spoke to the cumulative impact of state and federal money on the constantly improving attraction, from the removal of the Robert Moses Parkway to massive improvements everywhere representing almost half a billion dollars in funding.
“We are at the beginning of greatness,” Morinello said. “The pieces are here.”
Connecting residents to wonder
Samika Sullivan attended Friday’s Press Conference to learn about what is going on and get information that will help her keep things more connected as leader of the Niagara Falls Housing Authority Community Center on Packard Court.
She does everything she can to bring community members to the Falls.
“We need to bring more people into the park,” she said shouting over the din of the circling tourist helicopters. “I’ve been here 40 years and this never gets old.”
She is amazed more residents don’t connect with the natural beauty
“I brought 55 people here to see the Maid of the Mist and the Cave of the Winds and only one person had ever been here,” she said. “We have a natural wonder in our backyard and people live here and they don’t even know it.”
