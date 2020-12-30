A limited number of fans will be allowed to attend the first Buffalo Bills playoff game later this month under an agreement reached between the organization and the state of New York.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the plan for in-person attendance at Bills Stadium on Wednesday. Under the plan, a total of 6,700 fans will be allowed into the stadium when Buffalo hosts an AFC wild card round playoff game over the weekend of Jan. 9.
For fans to participate, they will be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours before game start. Other restrictions will be imposed as well, including a ban on tailgating and a requirement that all fans sit together in "pods" in the seats that include only individuals who arrived at the stadium with them prior to game time. All attendees will be required to wear masks when they enter the stadium, throughout the game and when they exit the stadium.
State officials said the plan was developed after representatives from the state health department visited other locations where a limited number of fans have been allowed to attend games in-person.
The Bills won the AFC East division for the first time in 25 years this year and Cuomo described their recent success as providing "good news" for all of New York at a time when it really needed it. At the same time, he said, game attendees will be expected to follow all applicable rules and he encouraged all Bills fans to continue to follow commonly held public health recommendations, including mask wearing and social distancing, in the weeks and months ahead.
"I feel the mood about the Buffalo Bills," he said. "It's been a long time. They have captured a certain energy that is infectious, but we have to be smart."
Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula participated in Wednesday's briefing via videoconference. The Pegulas thanked the governor and his staff for working diligently with the Bills organization to make in-person attendance for the Bills first playoff game possible.
Terry Pegula said the one thing that has been missing from the Bills success this season has been "the energy" of the fans at the games. Even though they will be there in limited numbers during the first playoff game, Terry Pegula said the team and the organization will "definitely soak in" the added support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.