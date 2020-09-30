MIDDLEPORT — The state Department of Environmental Conservation is accepting public comments on its proposed cleanup plan for more acreage affected by past operations of FMC Corp.
The plan is to remove arsenic-tainted soil on seven properties immediately north and south of the Erie Canal and east of the Niagara-Orleans county line, which together are known as Air Deposition Area 2 / Operable Unit 3. The affected properties are comprised of Erie Canal towpath, agricultural lands, railroad right of way and undeveloped lands.
FMC is under a longstanding federal order to foot the bill for cleanup of contamination resulting from its manufacture of pesticides and herbicides between the 1920s and the mid 1980s. The DEC, which is overseeing the multi-phase cleanup, says the primary contaminant of concern at OU3 is arsenic.
The state's OU3 cleanup plan, known formally as a Draft Statement of Basis, and related documents can be accessed at: https://www.dec.ny.gov/data/DecDocs/932014 ; and at Royalton Hartland Community Library, 9 Vernon St.
DEC is accepting written comments about the plan until Nov. 16. Direct comments to Nathan Freeman, project manager, at: NYSDEC, Division of Environmental Remediation, 625 Broadway, Albany, NY 12233-7011; nathan.freeman@dec.ny.gov ; or (518) 402-9767.
