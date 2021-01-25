The state gave the green light for elective surgeries to resume at Erie County hospitals Monday — and more pandemic restrictions are expected to be relaxed this week.
At a stop at Roswell Park Cancer Center in Buffalo Monday afternoon, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he expects the easing of restrictions will also apply to the so-called orange zones, which have been in place in parts of Niagara and Erie counties. Such restrictions have limited capacity at restaurants and other venues.
The moves come with coronavirus testing throughout the state showing a noteworthy drop in positivity rates.
"Even Western New York, which was a problematic area for many, many weeks, the numbers are much, much better," Cuomo said.
The governor indicated he is confident that the statewide trends show infections have dipped enough to allow the easing of restrictions to apply in all regions of New York.
"We have some areas that are a little higher than others, but nothing that is extraordinarily different," Cuomo said.
The decision to allow elective surgeries to resume in Erie County was prompted by the gradual decline in new infections.
"We can start to adjust that valve and start to open up more economic activity and reduce some of the restrictions," Cuomo said. He suggested the easing of color-coded "microcluster" designations will be made when infection data is updated Wednesday.
The three-day testing positivity rate for Western New York stood at 5.7% Wednesday, well below the high point of nearly 9% reached early this month, a surge that came in the immediate aftermath of holiday gatherings.
The state's current pandemics are under review by the state Department of Health, Cuomo said.
The decision to suspend elective surgeries was motivated by the state's effort to ensure hospitals could deal with a surge in admissions.
