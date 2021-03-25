New York State Police are investigating a fatal one-vehicle crash on Williams Road in the Town of Wheatfield.
Investigators say a 49-year-old North Tonawanda man driving a 2016 Jeep south on Williams Road about 10:35 p.m. Wednesday drove off the side of the road in the 7000 block and struck several trees.
The driver, Jeffrey S. Santersero, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center for an autopsy.
The Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted in this investigation.
