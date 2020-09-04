Local investigators with the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation have begun an investigation into allegations of sexual assault and rape against Niagara Falls attorney Nicholas D’Angelo.
The investigation was confirmed Friday by Niagara County prosecutors.
The criminal investigation follows the filing of a formal complaint against D’Angelo by a Falls woman and former client of his private law practice. The woman has previously filed a civil lawsuit that accused D’Angelo of a course of behavior that included claims of sexually harassing conduct as well as charges of sexual assault and rape.
But in another development on Friday, D’Angelo released the results of medical testing that shows he is not infected with the sexually transmitted disease herpes, despite a claim in his accuser’s civil suit that he “gave (the) plaintiff a sexually transmitted disease — herpes — when he raped her.”
D’Angelo provided a copy of the test results to the Gazette, which show him negative for the HSV 2 virus, also known as genital herpes.
In an emailed statement, the suspended managing editor of the Niagara Reporter suggested his accuser lied in her lawsuit.
“My accuser swore under penalty of perjury that I “gave [her a] sexually transmitted disease — herpes” when she accused me of rape,” D’Angelo wrote. “I’m not the one who gave her herpes. I’ve never had herpes in my life, as the blood test proves, and I never raped her. The entire lawsuit is equally and provably false.”
D’Angelo also said he welcomes an investigation by state police.
“That (the allegations of his accuser are) being investigated is appropriate,” he wrote. “The fact that she alleged, under penalty of perjury, that I gave her herpes — when I don’t have herpes — should factor into that investigation. The ultimate result of this investigation may very well lead to criminal charges against my accuser for filing a false police report and perjury.
The civil lawsuit, pending now in New York State Supreme Court in Niagara County, claims that D’Angelo, in addition to committing felony and misdemeanor crimes, exhibited “discriminatory and illegal behavior” over the course of a seven-month period when he represented his female accuser on legal matters in Falls City and Town of Wheatfield courts. In claims beginning in 2019 and continuing through early 2020, the suit accuses D’Angelo of “sexual assault, battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, breach of contract and public accommodation discrimination.”
The woman is represented by Buffalo-based attorney Lindy Korn. Korn has previously declined to comment to the Gazette beyond the claims in the lawsuit.
Calls to Korn seeking comment on the decision to take a criminal complaint to the state police, rather than local law enforcement, were not immediately returned.
Local law enforcement agencies have told the Gazette that the accuser has not filed any criminal complaints with them.
A spokesperson for the Niagara Reporter has previously said that D’Angelo “has taken a leave of absence as managing editor pending the resolution of this matter.”
D’Angelo is also employed as a part-time assistant Niagara County Department of Social Services attorney. Niagara County Attorney Claude Joerg tiold the Gazette that D’Angelo had been placed on leave from his county job, pending a probe into the misconduct allegations contained in a civil lawsuit.
“Mr. D’Angelo has been indefinitely placed on unpaid, administrative leave, pending a county investigation,” Joerg said.
According the lawsuit, the female accuser hired D’Angelo, who has a private law practice, conducted out of an office on Pine Avenue in the Falls, to represent her in a landlord dispute on Aug. 14, 2019. After retaining D’Angelo, the woman said he engaged in numerous instances of “inappropriate” conduct, including allegations that he sexually assaulted her “on numerous occasions” and raped her “around the end of October/early November 2019.”
The complaint contains lurid claims of sexually harassing behavior by D’Angelo and an allegation that, shortly after hiring him, he asked the woman to send him more “pretty female clients.” D’Angelo allegedly sent the woman a text message that read, “By the way, you didn’t tell me how beautiful (a friend of the woman) was. Next time give me a heads up on good looking referrals. Lol.”
The lawsuit charges that D’Angelo texted the woman “non-stop” and sent her “inappropriate messages,” including one where he allegedly asked, “When are you going to meet me alone?” and “When are you going to (have sex with) me?”
The woman claims in her suit that D’Angelo repeatedly tried to get her to engage in sex acts with him and that he “eventually sexually assaulted (her) on numerous occasions.”
In addition to an alleged rape “around the end of October/early November 2019”, the woman charges that D’Angelo called her to come to his office in the same time frame and “raped her when she arrived.”
The lawsuit claims that D’Angelo eventually demanded that the woman delete his text messages from her phone.
In the suit, Korn suggests that “upon information and belief, Defendant D’Angelo has engaged in inappropriate sexual conversations and behavior with numerous other clients.”
In a public posting on her Facebook page on Aug. 12, the woman states “12 more women coming forward.”
The lawsuit asks for an award of unspecified monetary damages against D’Angelo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.