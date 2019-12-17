State police seek public's help with cold case

New York State Police investigators in Batavia are looking for the public's help in an ongoing cold case involving the 1983 homicide of a Florida woman whose body was found in Orleans County.
The victim, identified as Shari Lynne Ball, was reported missing by her family in June of 1983 to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. She had told her family that she was going to New York state with an unknown friend to pursue a modeling career.
At the time of her disappearance, Ball was living in Boca Raton, Florida, was a 20-year-old white female, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with hazel eyes and blonde hair. Shari Lynne was also known to use the last name of Timmerman.
On Oct. 29, 1983, a body was found by a hunter off of State Route 63 in the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge, in the Town of Shelby, Orleans County. The victim was found several feet off the shoulder of the roadway, in a severely decomposed state, and is believed to have been there for several months.
In 1984, the Center of Human Identification was used by the New York State Police to make a facial reconstruction from the remains. This was done to make a facial render to give the public a possible identity to compare and also render sketches.
In October of 2013, the body was exhumed and DNA testing was done. At that point, the victim was identified as Ball.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Batavia by calling 585-344-6200. Individuals who call are asked to refer to SJS No. 3032334.
