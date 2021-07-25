State reauctioning seized 2015 corvette

The public is getting a second chance to bid on a 2015 Chevrolet Corvette during a surplus vehicle, highway equipment, and miscellaneous property auction that will begin at 9:30 a.m. Monday, according to the New York State Office of General Services. The Corvette was included in a previous auction in June, but the high-bidder declined to finalize the purchase.
The upcoming online-only auction of items located in Waterford, Saratoga County, will be conducted live via webcast. The Corvette will need to be picked up from the Averell Harriman State Office Building Campus in Albany. People are required to register at www.scottperryco.hibid.com to bid. There is no registration fee.
The 2015 Chevrolet Corvette with 31,120 miles on the odometer has a 6.2-liter, V8 8-speed engine with a GM 8L90 automatic transmission. The car has a 1LT, Stingray trim and comes equipped with a Bose audio system, 8-inch touchscreen with Chevrolet MyLink, a removable top, mid-engine rear-wheel drive, and dual exhaust.
DMV investigators recovered the stolen Corvette with altered vehicle ID numbers. A replacement VIN and salvage title were issued to the car by New York state.
For a listing of other New York State auctions to be held throughout the state later this year, go to ogs.ny.gov/nysstore. For information on specific items and terms of sale, go here, email state.surplus@ogs.ny.gov, or call (518) 457-6335.
