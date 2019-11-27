State recommends facial recognition policy changes

The Lockport City School District may soon get approval to launch its facial recognition program, if it first makes a few more changes to its policy for security systems and privacy protections.
The district recently agreed to not create or maintain any student data in its facial recognition database. That policy change followed directives from the New York State Education Department, which has ordered the district not to begin testing the system until all its student privacy concerns are addressed.
But the education department wants the district to make several more changes to its policy.
In a letter sent Nov. 27, education department Chief Privacy Officer Temitope Akinyemi asked district Superintendent Michelle Bradley to add clarifications to the policy that students will not be included in the facial recognition database.
Akinyemi asked Bradley to add a scope section to the beginning of the policy and a cover letter to the Maintenance of Databases section, both to clarify that student data will not be created or maintained by the district's use of the facial recognition system.
Akinyemi also asked the district to change language in the "privacy" section of the policy, which currently reads, "information may be used as appropriate for disciplinary reasons, and may be shared with law enforcement or other governmental authorities as required or permitted by law." Akinyemi wants the district to clarify this language does not apply to students.
Lastly, the department directed the district to communicate the revised policy to district staff, parents, guardians and students.
"With these additional revisions, the department believes that the education law issues it has raised to date relating to the impact on the privacy of students and student data appear to be addressed," Akinyemi wrote, referring to a section of the law pertaining to unauthorized release of personally identifiable information.
However, the department also directed the district to work with its attorney to ensure the system meets all other laws and does not infringe on anyone's civil rights.
The district board of education voted seven-to-one at its Sept. 18 meeting to change its policy to keep student data out of its facial recognition system.
At a work session Sept. 4, several board members said they felt the changed policy would diminish the security capabilities of the system, which it purchased using $1.4 million in Smart Schools Bond Act funding.
"It seems the capability of the system is 100 percent and we're getting about 10 percent," said Trustee Edward Sandell.
"There is some concern with some parents that we are compromising safety by removing this from our system," Board President John Linderman said.
The district did not move ahead with its planned launch, previously set for Monday, of the object recognition portions of its Aegis software system. The system is capable of detecting 10 different types of firearms. A school official said in a statement the district has "no definite date" for launching the system.
The school district did not immediately return a call seeking comment Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.