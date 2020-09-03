Representatives of Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp. and the operators of other state-sanctioned casinos across New York on Thursday heard the news they've been waiting months for when Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced that they may reopen at reduced capacity starting next week.
During a Thursday briefing, Cuomo gave the green light for New York casinos to reopen at 25% of capacity after the Labor Day weekend.
Officials at Batavia Downs Gaming applauded the move, saying the are planning to reopen the gaming facility on Sept. 9.
“We are appreciative of the governor’s announcement,” Henry Wojtaszek, president and CEO of Batavia Downs, said in a statement. “We are now able to put back to work over 400 hard working Western New Yorkers and again provide a safe, secure entertainment environment for our loyal guests.”
The statement from OTB indicated that Batavia Downs has begun another deep clean and sanitization of the gaming floor and restaurants. Upon reopening, officials said, Batavia Downs will meet or exceed the state’s guidelines on cleanliness and safety.
OTB officials said the number of shifts and hours for the casino's environmental service team will be increased and there will be more than 120 hand sanitizing stations on the gaming floor, horse wagering areas, event spaces and in restaurants.
Updates on guidelines and hours of operation will be posted at www.bataviadownsgaming.com.
In addition on Thursday, Cuomo announced that malls in New York City will be allowed to reopen with a 50% occupancy limit, also on Sept. 9. He said all malls that choose to reopen will be subject to strict safety protocols, including enforcement of face covering and social distancing mandates, additional staff to control occupancy, traffic flow and seating to avoid crowding, and enhanced cleaning and disinfection protocols. Malls must also have enhanced air filtration, ventilation and purification standards in place in order to open.
"While this pandemic is far from over, our numbers have remained steadily low, so we know our phased, data-driven approach to reopening is the right one," Cuomo said. "Thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers, we are at a point in our fight against this virus where we can safely reopen malls in New York City as long as they adhere to strict health and safety protocols. Masks, enhanced air ventilation systems, and social distancing will be mandatory. This is good news and the right step forward."
