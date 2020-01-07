ALBANY — Greatly outnumbered by Democrats at the statehouse, New York Republican lawmakers are hoping a riled-up citizenry will help them dismantle a new bail statute they say jeopardizes the safety of communities.
Sen. Patrick Gallivan, R-Erie County, a former sheriff and state trooper, noted there has been a string of controversies across the state in just one week since the bail law took effect New Year's Day, all centering on defendants who, under the statute, had to be released from custody due to new restrictions on judges.
Gallivan said he is initiating an online petition in an effort to convince Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Democrats to restore the ability of judges to set bail when the nature of an offense and criminal history suggest a defendant is potentially dangerous.
Gallivan said he is very concerned because those being released include convicted felons, a category of offender known to have a high rate of recidivism. "Where does it end? In some cases, we could see a case where the re-offense is a rape. The re-offense could be a murder. It's just bound to happen."
In advocating for an end to reliance on cash bail last year, Cuomo estimated the new approach would ensure about 90% of people charged with offenses, but not yet convicted of a crime, would no longer be held in jail because they lacked money for bail.
Cuomo this week shifted his position, saying he is now open to changes and calling the measure embraced by progressive Democrats "a work in progress."
One of the architects of the new bail law, Sen. Michael Gianaris, D-Queens, told WNBC this week that the critics of the measure have failed to question the release of wealthy people who can post bail, such as Harvey Weinstein, a movie financier now facing sexual assault charges.
Gianaris and other backers of the change maintain it is unjust for poor people who are presumed innocent of charges to be locked up, awaiting trial, because they cannot afford bail.
But Assembly Member Chris Tague, R-Schoharie, said the public safety concerns over the bail law are now so urgent that lawmakers should begin the task of confronting the legislation immediately, even if they have to take a pass on the State of the State speech Cuomo is slated to offer Wednesday.
Citing the release from custody of an Albany County man charged with manslaughter in the death of a baby, Tague said Democrats have "blood on their hands."
