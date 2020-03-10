ALBANY — The total number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in New York jumped to 173 Tuesday as state officials deployed a contingent of National Guardsmen to deliver food and help clean public buildings in Westchester County.
"We have moved from a containment strategy to more of a mitigation strategy," state Health Commissioner Howard Zucker told reporters at the statehouse.
The new statewide case total reflects an additional 31 positive test results from the previous day. A total of 14 people sickened by the virus are being treated in hospitals, officials said. No virus-related deaths have been reported in the state.
In the most dramatic move since the virus was first detected in New York two weeks ago, what Gov. Andrew Cuomo called a containment area is being set up in New Rochelle, with schools and other government buildings to be closed there beginning Thursday. The directive does not pertain to markets and restaurants, officials said.
While Westchester has the most virus cases, 108, the sharpest rate of increase from one day earlier was reported in New York City. There, 18 new cases were reported in one day, bringing the total in the nation's largest municipality to 37, up from 19 Monday.
Many of the Westchester cases are clustered in New Rochelle, with officials saying a large number are linked to the state's first confirmed case, a lawyer who resides in the community and has an office in Manhattan.
The number of upstate cases remained at three, with two in Saratoga County and the third in Ulster County.
In Niagara County, Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton disclosed Tuesday, seven residents are now under voluntary quarantine — a measure taken when people meet the criteria for potential exposure — but there are no confirmed cases of the virus.
At the height of the state budget season — a fiscal plan is due to be in place by March 31 — Gov. Andrew Cuomo registered strong concerns about the impacts to the state treasury from virus-driven changes in consumer behavior and turbulence in the stock market.
Cuomo last month updated his $178 billion budget proposal, prior to the latest surge of coronavirus concerns. Since then, he said Tuesday, "The world then changed." He formally requested that state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli delve into the potential consequences to the state's purse.
"Conventions are being stopped, tourism is down, hotel bookings are down, restaurants are down," the governor said.
While some colleges have postponed public events and the city of Yonkers rescheduled its St. Patrick's Day parade due to the epidemic, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Bronx, said there are no plans to curtail the legislative session.
Assembly Member Billy Jones, D-Chateaugay, said coronavirus concerns have suddenly begun to dominate discussions among lawmakers.
While Cuomo has cited a public health emergency as the basis for an expanded proposal to implement new sick leave mandates on employers, Jones said he wants to carefully scrutinize the language of that measure before deciding his position.
"Small businesses in areas with the coronavirus are struggling, so let's be very sensitive to that," Jones said in an interview. "We certainly don't want people to go into work places if they are sick. But where are these resources going to come from? The devil is always in the details, and we will see where this lands."
With medical professionals clamoring for greater availability of testing, U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, said he is pushing to get the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve automated testing for the virus at New York laboratories, including Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.
"Labs using manual testing are only typically able to process fewer than 100 samples per day," Higgins said in a letter to FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn. "This capacity is completely insufficient to meet the need for COVID-19 testing in New York state."
In Troy, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, with a total undergraduate enrollment of 6,628 students, announced it is canceling all classroom instruction for the rest of this month due to virus concerns.
In Saratoga Springs, Skidmore College extended its current spring break by announcing students should not return to campus until March 22.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com .
