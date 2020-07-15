Law enforcement officials across Western New York gathered at the Niagara County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday to unveil 10 proposals being sent to the state legislature to further protect police officers.
The press conference in Niagara County was one of several held statewide to unveil the proposals, which officers say ought to be enacted to stem a recent tide of anti-law enforcement sentiment. Some of the agencies represented at the Lockport press conference included Barker, Middleport, Lewiston, Niagara Falls and North Tonawanda police departments and the Allegany, Wyoming and Orleans County sheriff's offices.
Acting Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti started off the press conference by disavowing the "tragic incident" earlier this year that resulted in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
"We certainly don't condone those actions," Filicetti said.
Filicetti then called out a general anti-law enforcement sentiment that he feels has been fostered recently.
"Unfortunately, some politicians — not in Niagara County — and some community activists in other parts of the state and country have now fostered an attitude towards the police which excuses resistance to lawful authority. It should be readily apparent to all that most of the recent tragic incidents that resulted in the injury or death of an individual at the hands of the police have begun with a refusal to comply with a lawful order," Filicetti said.
Some of the proposals being sent to the state by the New York State Sheriffs Association include:
— elevating to felony level the charges known as "resisting arrest" and "failure to retreat";
— increasing the level of seriousness of the charge known as assault upon a police officer';
— making any crime committed against a police officer a hate crime;
— making it a felony to cause a police officer to be struck with any substance or object, to falsely accuse a police office, to "dox" a police officer and to follow or surveil an officer for no legitimate purpose.
Filicetti said "doxing" is "taking information and harassing the police."
"So, information that you can find online. Information you obtain and you use it to harass either the law enforcement officers (or) family members, people that are related to them," Filicetti said. "We have a right to privacy like anyone else."
Two other proposals would provide a $500,000 benefit to police officers who are seriously injured or die from injuries incurred in the line of duty, and make May 15 a state holiday in honor of police officers who died in the line of duty; the latter would include a mandatory ceremony at which the governor reads aloud the names of the officers who died.
Filicetti said the proposals would create a deterrent to people resisting orders from law enforcement.
"If you actually know that you're going to go to jail when you resist arrest, instead of receiving an appearance ticket, we believe it would act as a deterrent," Filicetti said, noting a class E felony is a bail-qualified offense. "If people don't resist arrest, the incidents of use of force would go down, therefore making the community safer and making our officers safer at the same time."
Speaking for police officers generally, Filicetti said they are not opposed to policing reforms.
"We are against what's happening to cops across the state and across the country. And I think if we can get these (proposals) passed, and we can get the elected officials behind us, it shows a concern for what's happening to law enforcement," Filicetti said. "We all watch the news everyday and you see what's going on. Cops are stepping back from what they are supposed to be doing because they do not have the support of the elected officials in some areas behind them."
Filicetti said the proposals will be sent to the state legislature for political leaders to figure out how to move forward. After the proposals are sent to Albany, the lobbying for their passage will continue there, he added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.