State solar agency asks for more info on Bear Ridge

The Bear Ridge Solar Project in the Towns of Cambria and Pendleton is said to still be on track despite a non-completion notice served by the Office of Renewable Energy Siting (ORES) on May 23.
ORES, which oversees applications from solar and wind companies, was created under the Accelerated Renewable Energy Growth and Communities Benefit Act, called the 94-c process, responded to Cypress Creek Renewables' petitions with a second rejection of the application for the project.
Project Manager Keith Silliman said, however, that this is not a surprise and that no new concerns were broached by ORES, rather the agency wanted more clarification and justification for the areas that it had already cited.
Silliman said it took about a week to pull together the information needed and a response was sent to address the concerns on June 2.
“Half of the information that ORES wanted could’ve been resolved by a phone call, but it was just as easy to put it into writing,” he said.
Some of the “clarification” that was asked for were more details on engineering maps, as well as placing information into graphs and columns.
Issues that were included were the decommissioning plan for the land after the 25-year old solar array is beyond its time for useful energy production, as well as setbacks which Cypress Creek objected to based on the amount of megawatts the company wanted to generate according to one of the documents sent to ORES.
“To maintain the proposed 100 MW of capacity for the Bear Ridge Project, (and obey town setbacks) the applicant would be required to obtain approximately 205 additional acres of buildable land,” read the document.
Silliman said he did not believe ORES would use the whole 60 days it has to send back the application and believes the final word will be one of approval.
Meanwhile, the Town of Cambria passed a local law entitled “Regulating Battery Storage Systems” at Thursday night’s town board meeting.
The law is largely the same as the solar facilities law placed in the books a year ago, and builds upon its language of first-, second-, third- and fourth-tier facilities and corresponding restrictions and freedoms for each.
Cambria Supervisor Wright Ellis said the next steps for Cambria is to go through both applications and responses from ORES and Cypress Creek and see what has changed.
COIS (Cambria Opposition to Industrial Solar) Vice President Sharon Tasner was adamant on her position.
“We (COIS) will continue to oppose, continue to be proactive and will not quit,” Tasner said. “We still have the passion of the community and town support.”
