State starts ad blitz ahead of plastic bag ban

The state of New York is embarking on an advertising blitz aimed at educating residents and business owners about the upcoming ban on single-use plastic bags, which begins on March 1.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced the start of the statewide education and outreach campaign on Thursday.
The campaign - known officialy as BYOBagNY - is being spearheaded by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. It will include TV and radio advertisements, social media, Google Ads and events hosted by Feeding New York State food banks across the state.
As part of this effort, DEC is distributing more than 270,000 reusable bags with a focus on low- and moderate-income communities. The campaign includes TV and radio placements, ads on YouTube targeting New Yorkers, boosted social media placements, a Google ad campaign, video promotions at Thruway rest stops and more that will continue over the next few months.
"Right this minute, plastic bags are hanging in trees, blowing down the streets, filling up our landfills and polluting our lakes, rivers and streams—all hurting our environment," Cuomo said. "Twelve million barrels of oil are used to make the plastic bags we use every year and by 2050 there will be more plastic by weight in the oceans than fish. We took bold action to protect our environment and ban these environmental blights and with this campaign we're going to make sure New Yorkers are ready and have all the facts."
In addition to the ads, DEC is bolstering its ongoing outreach to stakeholders and industry associations, including the Food Industry Alliance, the Retail Council, New York State Association of Counties and convenience stores, and partnering with New York state agencies to distribute reusable bags and elevate the BYOBagNY message. DEC is also providing its nine regional offices with BYOBagNY educational materials for use as outreach at public events and is working with New York State Department of Taxation and Finance to coordinate cross-agency efforts related to clear communication of the law entities required to collect state sales tax. DEC is currently distributing hundreds of thousands of reusable bags across the state to low- and moderate-income New Yorkers with the help of partner state agencies and Feeding New York State, the statewide food bank organization.
Cuomo signed legislation to ban the sale of single-use plastic bags in New York State on Earth Day, April 23, 2019.
On Feb. 17, DEC released final regulations to implement the New York State Plastic Bag Waste Reduction Act. After a thorough review of the approximately 2,500 comments received from stakeholders and communities during the 60-day public comment period and hearing, state officials said the final regulations will be published in the State Register next week. DEC updated the proposed regulations that were released in November 2019 based on the comments received from the public to include minor refinements in keeping with the overriding objective of the Act to reduce plastic bag waste.
New Yorkers use an estimated 23 billion plastic bags annually - each for about 12 minutes - and about 85 percent of the total ends up in landfills, recycling machines, waterways and streets, state officials said.
For more information about the plastic bag ban, visit https://www.dec.ny.gov/chemical/50034.html, email plasticbags@dec.ny.gov, or call (518) 402-8706.
