State stepping up road patrols for Super Bowl weekend

Enjoy the Big Game festivities this weekend.
Just don't drink and drive.
That's the message Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivered on Friday when he announced plans for enhanced impaired and reckless driving patrols today, Sunday and Monday.
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office and other local law enforcement agencies will join the State Police in the Super Bowl weekend DWI blitz under the state's STOP-DWI campaign.
In addition to road patrols and sobriety checkpoints, law enforcement agencies will be conducting underage drinking enforcement actions. The enforcement initiative is funded by Cuomo's Traffic Safety Committee.
"The Super Bowl is one of the biggest events of the entire year, and I am encouraging New Yorkers to enjoy it responsibly," Cuomo said. "It is simple: If you are drinking, do not get behind the wheel. New York has zero tolerance for drunk driving, and our police will be aggressively enforcing the law this weekend to keep New Yorkers safe."
Cuomo noted that too many lives are still being lost because of crashes caused by impaired drivers. His office indicated that STOP-DWI efforts across New York have led to significant reductions in the number of drinking and driving fatalities. During the 2019 Super Bowl campaign, State Police arrested 139 people for impaired driving and issued 7,891 tickets.
"State Troopers will be highly visible throughout the weekend, cracking down on impaired drivers and other reckless driving behaviors. If your celebrations include alcohol, make a game plan now for a safe ride home. Don't jeopardize your life or the lives of others by driving impaired," State Police Superintendent Keith M. Corlett said.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 10,511 people were killed in alcohol-impaired crashes in 2018. Officials said drivers should remember that they are putting not only their lives, but the lives of others, in jeopardy when they choose to drink and drive. NHTSA reports that 30 people die each day in alcohol-related vehicle crashes. That's one person every 48 minutes.
If you are hosting guests during the Super Bowl, officials recommend that you designate a responsible driver in advance to help your guests get home safely.
Party guests are encouraged to designate their sober drivers in advance, or help them arrange ridesharing with sober drivers.
The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee and the New York State STOP-DWI Foundation "Have a Plan" mobile app, is available for Apple, Droid and Windows smartphones. The app enables New Yorkers to locate and call a taxi service and program a designated driver list. It also provides information on DWI laws and penalties, and an option to report a suspected impaired driver.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.