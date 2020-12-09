State taking three-pronged approach to virus

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state of New York is now taking a three-pronged approach to dealing with COVID-19 and it involves hospital management, continuing to slow the spread and beginning the rollout of a vaccine.
During his virus briefing on Wednesday, Cuomo said his administration sent a letter to hospital administrators across the state, explaining their role in what he described as a "surge and flex" hospital management program that will be utilized in the weeks ahead.
"Hospitals are going to have to be extraordinarily flexible and nimble to handle the additional case load," he said. "Not only will they have to work as a system and balance caseload among their hospitals, but they also need to be prepared to shift patients before they're admitted, to other hospitals that have a greater capacity."
Cuomo also stressed the need for New Yorkers to continue to work to slow the spread of the virus, saying the state is now experiencing what he described as the "Thanksgiving surge" in terms of cases and that it is "critical" for residents to "stay tough" and practice safe behaviors and follows public health guidelines.
Cuomo described the arrival of a vaccine as a "weapon that will win the war" against COVID-19, while noting that it will only be successful if it is produced, delivered and distributed effectively and if people actually take it.
"We have come so far already, and if we all stay united as a state and persevere, we will reach the light at the end of the tunnel," he said.
As of Tuesday, the state had an overall positivity rate of 5.44%. The state also reported another 95 COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total statewide to date to 27,404.
In Western New York, the state reported the region's seven-day average percentage of positive results at 7.18% on Tuesday, up from 6.96% on Monday.
On Wednesday, the Niagara County Department of Health reported 135 new positive virus cases, bringing the total number of positives to date countywide to 5,361. The health department reported a total of 1,492 active cases, including 1,468 individuals who are isolating at home and 24 more residents who remain hospitalized. The total number of COVID-related deaths in Niagara County remained steady at 112.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.