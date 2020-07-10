Visitors will be allowed limited visitations at nursing homes and long-term care facilities in New York state.
State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker announced Friday that visitations will be allowed to resume on a limited basis at facilities that have been without COVID-19 cases for at least 28 days. He said the threshold follows guidelines from the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
Residents in these facilities will be allowed two visitors at a time and the visitors must undergo temperature checks, wear face coverings and socially distance during the visit, Zucker said. At least one of the two visitors must be at least 18 years of age or older. For each facility, only 10% of the residents can be allowed visitors at any time. Nursing homes accepting visitors will be required to send their visitation plan to the state health department and attest that they are following the guidances.
Zucker also announced resumption of on-site visittion for the state's Long-Term Care Ombudsman program, which provides additional support to residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities, effective July 15. Ombudsman staff must utilize appropriate personal protective equipment for the duration of the visit, and must be screened as if they were a staff person of such nursing home, including having to present a verified negative test result to the nursing home within the past week.
Zucker said the department of health will make adjustments to the visitation policy as appropriate based on facts and data following this initial phase to ensure the health and safety of residents, staff and visitors.
"With the knowledge we now have about how COVID-19 came into nursing homes – mainly through asymptomatic staff and visitors through no fault of their own – it is critical that as we resume visitations to these facilitieswe do itin a smartand cautious way to ensure the health and safety of residents and staff," Zucker said. "We will continue to closely monitor the situation in each facility, and make adjustments based on the facts and data moving forward."
