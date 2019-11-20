New York State has pledged to expedite the planning and implementation process for 132 state-funded projects to stabilize the Lake Ontario shoreline and mitigate future flooding.
On Wednesday, local leaders and officials from a dozen state agencies met in Albany for the first conference on implementing the projects funded through the state's $235 million Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative.
Niagara and Orleans counties were awarded $49 million in REDI funds for a dozen projects, including a new breakwall and berm in Olcott, a raised riverfront in Youngstown and new docks and utilities at the Lewiston waterfront.
At the conference, state agencies introduced an engineering report program that would complete the environmental assessment process for every REDI project by mid-February 2020, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation and other state agencies have agreed to expedite permits for projects that involve existing infrastructure, which includes about half the REDI projects, Cuomo's office said.
The state also announced it would deliver a project outline for a plan to dredge Lake Ontario harbors by mid-December. State agencies plan to coordinate with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to provide engineering services on the dredging plan.
REDI aims to mitigate damage from future Lake Ontario flooding, after water levels hit record highs this past spring and in 2017. Lake regulators forecast a high likelihood of well-above-average water levels next spring, though they are considering further increasing outflows to reduce the possibility of high water.
"Shoreline communities have faced tremendous challenges in recent years," Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. "These important efforts will help to combat devastation from extreme weather events, strengthen our economy and enhance quality of life for residents along our Great Lakes for generations to come."
