State to limit size of gatherings, close Broadway theaters

There are still no positive cases of the novel coronavirus in either Niagara or Erie counties, according to the latest figures released Thursday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
During what has become a daily briefing on the spread of the virus, Cuomo said the number of cases statewide has increased to 328, up by 112 since Wednesday.
Two of the highest growth communities are Westchester County and New York City.
According to the governor's office, there are now 148 cases in Westchester, including 27 new cases and 95 cases in New York City, including 43 new cases.
Monroe County health officials announced that community's first confirmed case late Wednesday.
Cuomo noted that of the total number of 328 cases in New York, 47 involve hospitalization, which represents 14% of the cases statewide.
Cuomo also announced some major changes in an effort to reduce the density of people across the state, including the suspension of gatherings in excess of 500 people and the closure of all theaters on Broadway in Manhattan.
The limitations on the size of gatherings statewide include reductions in legal capacity by 50 percent of any venue with an occupancy of 500 or lower.
The limit on gatherings will be imposed starting at 5 p.m Friday.
All Broadway theaters will be closed by 5 p.m. today, Cuomo said.
