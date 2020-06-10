Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration has released a set of guidelines designed to help Western New York businesses operate under recommended COVID-19 standards during the third phase of reopening.
The guidelines, available by visiting https://forward.ny.gov/phase-three-industries, outline approved activities for indoor food service operations and personal care businesses such as nail salons and spas. Erie County Execuitve Mark Poloncarz said in a Tweet that the guidelines would also cover other phase three business operations, including tattoo and piercing parlors as well as massage therapy outlets.
Under the next phase, restaurants would also be allowed to open for indoor seating provided they have a written safety plan designed to meet current health standards for employees and customers.
"As a former restaurant waitress and cook, I know how important getting indoor dining reopened is to bringing back jobs for many NewYorkers," Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who oversees the Western New York region's reopening committee, said. "Our entire small business community has been struggling and patiently awaiting to reopen - we must support them and make sure they have the resources they need to reopen in a smart and safe way."
Western New York remains in phase two of reopening. Local officials have suggested the region could move into the next phase as early as next week, provided numbers related to COVID-19, including infections, hospitalizations and deaths, continue to trend in a positive direction.
"Thanks to the efforts of New Yorkers, we are continuing to flatten the curve of COVID-19," Hochul said. "At the same time, we must remember that this virus is still in our communities. We cannot afford to lose our momentum, which is why it's important to continue wearing a mask, using hand sanitizer and practice social distancing."
