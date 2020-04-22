State updates county nursing home deaths

The New York State Department of Health is reporting a total of nine deaths tied to COVID-19 among residents of nursing homes or adult care facilities in Niagara County.
According to date made available by the state health department on Tuesday, there have been five virus-related deaths involving residents of nursing homes and in the county and four more deaths tied to COVID-19 involving individuals who were living in local adult care facilities.
The deaths represents more than half of the 17 countywide COVID-19 deaths local officials have reported to date.
Under its reporting system, the state does not disclose the specific names of nursing homes or adult care facilities where COVID-19 deaths have occurred until the sites have recorded at least five or more deaths related to the virus.
The newspaper printed an obituary last weekend for a female resident of Newfane Rehab and Health Care Facility, which identified the cause of death as complications of COVID-19.
Newfane Rehab Administrator Craig Shaffer did not respond to multiple requests for comment about the death or the presence of any confirmed cases of the disease among any other residents or employees.
At Schoellkopf Health Center, on the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center campus, a spokesman said Wednesday that one staff member and two residents have tested positive for the virus. The spokesperson said additional precautions have been taken at the site in an effort to protect the residents and employees and prevent the infections from spreading.
New York state health department spokesperson Jeffrey Hammond said he could not confirm or deny any COVID-19 deaths at specific nursing homes or adult care facilities in Niagara County.
In response to questions from the newspaper, Hammond said in a statement that the state health department is continuing to "communicate regularly with nursing home providers" and encouraging them to "implement a communication protocol for both residents and their families, loved ones, and guardians" who are unable to visit residents during the pandemic.
During Wednesday's COVID-19 response briefing featuring Gov. Andrew Cuomo, state Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker discussed the relationship between private nursing homes and the state, noting that nursing homes and adult care facilities cannot deny admission to those struggling with COVID-19.
"We are working very closely with the leadership of the nursing homes, both to get more staff to help them out, obviously, getting them the supplies, we worked very hard on that," he said. "We're also looking at how they can help COVID patients a little better, those who are positive within the nursing home."
Zucker also noted that taking patients out of a facility can be very "disruptive" and that the state is trying to take that into consideration in addition to continuing to deal with the overwhelming public health danger presented by the virus.
"The state does not run the nursing home," Cuomo said after Zucker spoke. "It is run by a private corporation ... they get paid for that service. ... They have to do the job they're paid to do and if they're not... and they're violating state regulations, then that's a different issue and they should lose their license."
Niagara County's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by seven on Wednesday to a total of 294 to-date.
As of Wednesday, there were 126 individuals in isolation (112 at home and 14 in hospitals), 151 who recovered and 17 who have died. A total of 1,391 county residents have been tested, with another 129 people still in quarantine and 351 who have completed quarantines.
