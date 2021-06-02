The first-round winners of the 'Get A Shot to Make Your Future' incentive for a full scholarship to a SUNY or CUNY school were announced Wednesday.
Chase French of Monroe County was among those chosen. None of the 10 winners were from Niagara County.
Winners receive a full scholarship to any New York public college or university, including tuition and room and board.
State officials will administer the random drawing and select 10 winners a week over five weeks. Four drawings remain after this week. Once a 12- to 17-year-old has received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, a parent or legal guardian can sign them up for upcoming drawings here. Federal COVID-19 relief and outreach funds will be used to cover the cost of this vaccination incentive program.
"If we want to defeat COVID once and for all we have to vaccinate every single New Yorker, and the 'Get A Shot to Make Your Future' incentive focuses on a key demographic with the lowest vaccination rates—our youth," Governor Cuomo said. "This is a life-changing opportunity for young New Yorkers to receive full scholarships to SUNY or CUNY colleges in exchange for getting vaccinated to protect their families and their communities. So congratulations to our first round of scholarship winners and thank you for doing your part in our state's fight against COVID."
The New York State Department of Health and New York State Higher Education Services Corporation has verified the vaccination status of winners.
The winners will receive up to four years of full-time undergraduate study which includes the following components:
• Tuition: An amount equal to tuition at the State or City University of New York's in-state tuition rate.
• Non-tuition Costs: Room and board and allowances for fees, books, supplies and transportation up to the cost-of-attendance at SUNY or CUNY colleges.
