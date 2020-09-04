The state of New York's COVID-19 infection rate has now remained below 1 percent for a fourth straight week.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the news during a briefing on Friday when he said, as of Thursday, just .92 percent of the tests reported to the state came back positive.
"Thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers across the state, New York has now gone four straight weeks with an infection rate below one percent," Cuomo said. "Next week, malls in New York City and casinos across the state will be able to open, marking another milestone in our battle against COVID-19. But we cannot become complacent - we must continue to protect our progress. We must all continue to wear masks, social distance, wash our hands and above all, stay New York tough."
The news has not been as encouraging in Western New York. Cuomo again announced on Friday that the region's positivity rate remains above that of the state.
On Thursday, Western New York posted a 1.6% positivity rate. The region's rate has exceeded 1% for more than two weeks and the region has had the highest rate of positive cases of any region in New York for roughly the same time period.
In Niagara County, the department of health reported another five positive virus cases on Friday, raising the total number in the county to date to 1,628. The health department reported that there are 41 active cases in the county, with 40 individuals isolating at home and one being treated in a local hospital.
The number of COVID-19 related deaths continued to hold steady at 101.
