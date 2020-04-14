ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday the state has found it is unable to shield vulnerable patients at state-regulated nursing homes from the coronavirus that has now claimed 2,200 lives at the facilities across the state.
But patient advocates say the state should make a concerted effort to ensure the nursing homes have sufficient registered nurses and doctors to address the contagion as it spreads from patient to patient as well as to employees of the homes.
Richard Mollot, a nursing home patient advocate, said the vulnerability of nursing home patients has increased because the Cuomo administration has refused to identify the more than 300 New York homes where patients have died from the virus since last month.
“Knowledge is power,” said Mollot, director of the Long Term Care Community Coalition, a group based in New York City. He explained relatives of patients will be better prepared to ask questions about staffing levels and the response plans in effect once notified residents or employees of a home tested positive.
While state officials have maintained they want to protect patient privacy, Mollot said the secrecy has triggered “panic” as the nursing home death toll mounts day after day.
It’s also led to confusion in the number of deaths. While Niagara County officials are reporting five deaths as a result of COVID-19, data released by the New York State Department of Health, as of Tuesday, showed seven deaths in nursing homes or adult care facilities in Niagara County.
According to the state health data, four happened in nursing care facilities and three in assisted living facilities.
As of Tuesday, Niagara County added 11 cases for a total of 216 COVID-19 cases, with 122 in isolation (100 at home and 22 in hospitals,) 89 individuals recovered and five deaths, according to local officials.
Assemblyman Richard Gottfried, D-Manhattan, the influential chairman of the Assembly Health Committee, said the Cuomo administration’s decision this week to begin reporting county-by-county nursing home fatalities from COVID-19 falls short of the information that the state should be disclosing.
Gottfried told CNHI he plans to advance legislation that would require the state to broaden the information it makes available for nursing home infections.
“Data by county does not do the trick,” Gottfried said. “You need to know the information by provider. What is outrageous is the argument that they are doing this (withholding information) to protect privacy. Nobody is asking for names of patients.”
Cuomo, explaining why he thinks it is impossible to prevent the virus from infecting nursing home residents, said: “That population is so vulnerable that all it takes is one staff member who didn’t have a temperature but did have the virus to walk in and now you’re going to have a serious problem.”
“You can’t hermetically seal society,” he said. “You can’t hermetically seal a nursing home.”
Mollot said he has received numerous reports from family members of nursing home patients who were not made aware that a loved one in a home was infected until the patient was near death. Some family members, meanwhile, have said the ban on visits have made it impossible to report mistreatment of patients or poor hygiene conditions in the facilities.
Several county health departments have been releasing information on the facilities where deaths have occurred even as the state has chosen not to provide that data.
A Cuomo adviser, James Malatras, said the administration is reviewing the issue. “We just want to go through the data and make sure we’re not releasing any potential personal information,” said Malatras, who heads Empire State College, an extension of the State University system that is under Cuomo’s control.
At his press briefings on the pandemic, Cuomo has often mentioned the importance of protecting aged New Yorkers from the infection, calling his guidance on that topic, “Matilda’s Law,” named for his 88-year-old mother who is the widow of the late Gov. Mario Cuomo.
Reporter Connor Hoffman contributed to this story. Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.