Students and staff across New York will experience a stark shift on Wednesday as the mandate requiring the wearing of masks in school buildings is lifted.
Many local schools including Lockport, Newfane, Royalton-Hartland, Barker and Wilson have sent letters to confirm their district’s own shift to optional mask usage.
With that change, however, are several questions. Some superintendents from local districts have noted that they are still awaiting guidance from the state in regard to policies tied to mask wearing. These include busing, music and gym classes, social distancing in the classroom, as well as, policies in the cafeteria.
“Please be patient with us,” Superintendent Hanks Stopinski of Roy-Hart said in regard to the residents in his district. “We want the masks off, but they have to understand that there are at least a dozen issues that were tied to those masks being on.”
Stopinski said that as of Monday morning, the state officials were talking about all these questions, but that the deadline to answer them is coming quickly.
“The masks are off now,” he said. “So what do we do about gym class and music class? Cafeteria and classroom spacing? Moving kids on school buses – and all these things – that were contingent upon the masks being worn and now they’re not?”
In Newfane, Superintendent Mike Baumann said his district would be the same as they were before, just no masks.
“The masks are the only thing that’s changing,” Baumann said. “We’re still going to try to keep the kids apart when it makes sense to do so. We’re going to continue to maintain high levels of cleaning. … If someone comes down with Covid, they still have to isolate. If they’re exposed to Covid, they still have to test in periodically to stay in school. That stuff hasn’t really changed. The only thing is you don’t have to wear a mask anymore.”
Superintendent Tim Carter of the Wilson School District, said the lifting of the mandate will bring about some normalcy. It’s a return to seeing student’s smile, he said.
“It’s difficult to pin learning loss on the wearing of masks,” he said on Monday. “For me, learning loss is based on the fact the kids weren’t in school. … (But) I can tell you there’s a social-emotional impact. I’ve heard over this time from teachers and from students, ‘I can’t wait when masks are off so I can actually see what my kid looks like.’ ”
Carter said it may be hard for teachers to know their students are learning without seeing facial cues.
“How do you get that quizzical look telling you the student doesn’t really understand?” he said. “As a teacher you catch that they don’t really know what’s going on, so you take a moment. Those social cues are huge.”
In Lockport, Superintendent Michelle Bradley said that masks are also going to be optional in her school district, as per the lifting of the mandate by Hochul, and also noted in a letter on the district’s website that optional means optional.
“We assure you that your choice to do so (wear a mask) will not result in being ostracized, harassed or excluded from any activity, opportunity or experience provided by the district,” read the letter.
Bradley also said that the Lockport City School District is in contact with the Niagara County Department of Health for future consultation.
She also noted that going into a time without masks might help with instruction and that added precaution might have been a hinderance to learning.
“We needed them for safety,” Bradley said later in a phone interview. “But maybe they were also a barrier.”
