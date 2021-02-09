  Status quo for the Erie Canal

Complaints about a possible "rebranding" of the Erie Barge Canal, and a reduction of its operating hours this year, apparently fell on the right ears.
New York State Power Authority announced last week that this year's canal navigating season will be the same length as prior seasons since it took over the state Canal Corporation in 2017.
The season will open in mid May and close in mid October. Daily operating hours will remain 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Canal Corporation reportedly had considered cutting back the operating hours to 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily and decided against it.
Also squashed was a proposal by Governor Andrew Cuomo earlier this month to rebrand the canal and adjacent Empire State Trail as “The Empire Line.” Gil Quiniones, NYPA president and CEO, said the name of the waterway will remain the Erie Canal.
