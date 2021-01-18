Lockport fire and police personnel responded to what appeared to be smoke coming out of a vent of the historic post office on Main Street at approximately 5 p.m.
Fire Chief Patrick Brady said the call was made by a passer-by, but that the smoke was actually steam from one of the furnaces.
“When you get a report of smoke coming from a commercial structure, that draws all of us,” Brady said of the quick response of a team of firefighters and police officers to the scene.
No one was known to be inside and the first responders packed up and quickly dispersed.
