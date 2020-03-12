LOCKPORT — Prosecutors promised a Niagara County Court jury "a wall of evidence" that Joseph Belstadt "flew into a rage" in the early morning hours of Sept. 19, 1993, "after (Mandy Steingasser) rejected his (sexual) advances and that "he strangled and killed" her.
But Belstadt's defense team insisted to that same jury that "the government will not be able to prove to you what happened to Mandy Steingasser."
Later today, the Steingasser jury, of nine women and three men, along with three alternates, will begin hearing, seeing and weighing the evidence in the more than 26-year-old homicide.
In a roughly 40-minute opening statement Thursday morning, prosecutors Mary Jean Bowman and John Granchelli meticulously laid out their timeline of how Steingasser disappeared on a Saturday night/Sunday morning and the police search for her that ended five weeks later with the discovery of her decomposing and skeletal remains in a ravine in Bond Lake Park in Lewiston.
"Twenty-six years ago, Mandy Steingasser was brutally killed and her body dumped in a ravine and left to rot," Bowman said. "We will present proof, in the days and weeks ahead, that will prove beyond a reasonable doubt that (Belstadt) murdered Mandy Steingasser."
The prosecutors said Steingasser had been out with friends, but got separated from them. Bowman said Belstadt came riding up in his black 1984 Pontiac as Steingasser walked down a North Tonawanda street and he stopped and spoke with her.
Two witnesses saw Steingasser get in Belstadt's car, "and she was never seen again," Bowman said.
Bowman said Belstadt came to police, offering information and explanations in the earliest stages of their search for Steingasser. "He knew way too much, way too soon," she said.
The veteran prosecutor also said Belstadt gave "five different versions" of his contact with Steingasser on the night she disappeared. And that he was caught by investigators in several lies.
The jury sat impassively, but listening intently, as Granchelli began talking about the results of the autopsy on Steingasser's body. Her skull had been fractured, he said.
The cause of death, Granchelli said was "strangulation by ligature", her bra had been tied around her neck.
The prosecutors said their breakthrough in what was a cold case investigation came when relatively new DNA testing technology allowed scientists to positively identify pubic hairs found in Belstadt's car as coming from Steingasser.
Belstadt's lead defense attorney Michelle Bergevin challenged the prosecution claims in her opening statement.
Holding a wireless microphone, and pacing in front of the jury box, Bergevin told the jury that despite their promises, prosecutors "will not be able to prove Joe Belstadt even touched Mandy Steingasser."
Bergevin said her client admitted he picked-up Steingasser on the night she disappeared and that he asked friends to lie to police to give him an alibi. But she insisted that Belstadt had tried to give Steingasser a ride home and when she refused, he dropped her off at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Oliver Street in North Tonawanda.
"We don't know what happened to Mandy Steingasser after Joseph Belstadt dropped her off," Bergevin told the told the jurors. "We don't know who killed her. There is no evidence of how she died.. There is no evidence of where she died. You won't be satisfied with any explanation they give you."
Bergevin insisted that much of the DNA evidence, recovered by police in his car, excludes Belstadt as the source of the DNA.
"The evidence shows (Mandy Steingasser) was in his vehicle, nothing else," Bergevin said. "All the evidence points away from Joseph Belstadt."
Over the objections of prosectors, Beregvin also told the jury that someone else could have killed Steingasser.
Niagara County Court Judge Sara Sheldon, who is presiding over the case, said she would allow Belstadt's defense to raise the issue of what is known as third-party culpability.
"When you hear all the evidence (prosecutors) have to present to you, I'm confident you won't believe Joseph Belstadt murdered Mandy Steingasser," Bergevin said.
Belstadt has pleaded not guilty to a single count of second-degree murder in the case. He is free on $250,000 bail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.