Steingasser's mom takes the stand in cold case murder trial

LOCKPORT -- The phone rang between 2:30 and 3 a.m. on Sept. 19, 1993.
Lorraine Steingasser awoke from her sleep and answered it.
"It was a male voice, but I could hear Stacie (Blazynski) in the background saying, 'Ask if Mandy's home,'" Steingasser recalled. "I said she wasn't and they hung up."
When Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek asked Steingasser how she knew, without checking, that her 17-year-old daughter wasn't home, she replied, "I knew she wasn't home because she didn't wake me up. I didn't have to look."
It was the first moment that Lorraine Steingasser knew that something was terribly wrong after her daughter and a friend had gone out the night before and failed to come back to the family's Greenwood Circle home in North Tonawanda, before midnight. It was the start of a five-week search for Mandy Steingasser.
Lorraine Steingasser was the first witness to take the stand Friday as testimony began in the murder trial of Joseph Belstadt. The North Tonawanda man is charged with a single count of second-degree murder in the disappearance and slaying of Mandy Steingasser.
A jury of nine women and three men listened as Mandy's mom told them the rules for her teen daughter, when she went out, were, "She had to call me so I knew where she was and she had to wake me up when she got home."
While Mrs. Steingasser and her husband went out to dinner on the night of Sept. 18, 1993, Mandy and her friend, Stacie Blazynski, were also planning to go out "to see a band." Lorraine Steingasser fought back tears as she told the jury that she had called out to her daughter as she left and Mandy came to the top of a set of stairs.
"I said, 'I love you,'" Lorraine Steingasser said. "And (Mandy) said, 'I love you.'"
It was the last time she saw her daughter alive.
When Mandy didn't return home by the next morning, Lorraine Steingasser testified that she "got mad" and then began calling her daughter's friends, looking for her. No one had seen her except for Blazynski.
Blazynski said she and Mandy had separated after getting caught in a fight on Ironton Street the night before. Lorraine Steingasser filed a report with the North Tonawanda Police and continued to look for her daughter.
Lorraine Steingasser told the jury that after several days she reached out to the Buffalo office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
"Because the North Tonawanda police kept telling me she ran away," Steingasser said. "And I told them, she didn't run away. She would have called me and told me she ran away. I'm her mother. I knew something was wrong."
On October 25, Lorraine Steingasser said police called to tell her Mandy's body had been found near Bond Lake in Lewiston. They asked her for dental records because the body was so badly decomposed.
Belstadt quickly became the prime suspect for police after two witnesses told them they saw Mandy getting into Belstadt’s car.
When detectives wanted to speak with him, after her disappearance, Belstadt was uncooperative. And investigators said he wasn’t any more cooperative when her body was discovered.
Although investigators recovered evidence from the scene, including DNA, much of it was degraded. Police and prosecutors concluded then that they lacked enough evidence to present the case to a grand jury or to arrest Belstadt at that time.
In late 2017, prosecutors reopened their investigation and took another look at the evidence. That reopening included a retesting of the DNA evidence using more sophisticated technologies that weren’t available in 1993.
Prosecutors say that the retesting of two hairs found in Belstadt’s car provided them with the forensic link they needed to finally charge him with Mandy Steingasser’s murder.
Belstadt has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge and is free on $250,000 bail.
