Steuben County man sentenced for threatening U.S. Rep. Omar

A Steuben County man will spend one year and one day in prison for threatening to assault and murder U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar back in March.
U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced on Friday the sentencing of Patrick W. Carlineo, Jr., 56, of Addison, New york, who was convicted of making the threats against Omar and for being a felon in possession of firearms. Chief U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci, Jr. sentenced Carlineo to one year and one day on Friday. The defendant was also ordered to forfeit five firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.
Federal prosecutors said Carlineo placed a phone call on March 21 to offices of Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who is a member of the U. S. Congress from the 5th Congressional District in Minnesota, in Washington, D.C. Prosecutors said a member of Congresswoman Omar’s staff answered the call, during which defendant stated, “Do you work for the Muslim Brotherhood? Why are you working for her, she’s a (expletive) terrorist. Somebody ought to put a bullet in her skull. Back in the day, our forefathers would have put a bullet in her (expletive).” The staff member recalled that the defendant stated, “I’ll put a bullet in her (expletive) skull.”
Carlineo made the threatening call to retaliate against Omar based on her performance of her official duties. Because he hates individuals he views as radical Muslims being in the United States government, prosecutors said he believed that Omar supports Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood and that Congresswoman Omar’s election to Congress was illegitimate.
After receiving the call, the threat was referred to the U.S. Capitol Police, Threat Assessment Section, which began an investigation in coordination with the FBI.
In addition, on April 5, 2019, the defendant – a previously convicted felon – possessed a loaded .45-caliber handgun, three rifles, two shotguns, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition at his residence in Addison. Prosecutors said in 1998 the defendant was convicted of criminal mischief in the second degree in Steuben County Court. As a result of that conviction defendant was legally prohibited from possessing a firearm.
The sentencing is the result of an investigation by Federal Bureau of Investigation, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Gary Loeffert, and the United States Capitol Police, under the direction of Chief Matthew R. Verderosa.
