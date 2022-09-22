Army veteran Steven Holden is running for Congress in the newly drawn 24th Congressional District. Holden was awarded the Democratic nomination last month after running unopposed during the primary. Among those who have endorsed his campaign is Lockport Mayor Michelle Roman.
Holden is facing sitting Republican Congresswoman Claudia Tenney in a district that’s already expected to be one of the most conservative in New York state. The district’s new boundaries extend from Lockport and eastern Niagara County, around Rochester, and all the way to the mouth of the St. Lawrence River in Upstate New York.
Despite this potential disadvantage, Holden, during an interview at Lake Effect Ice Cream on Wednesday, said he still feels that his message can resonate across party lines, due to also coming from a similar rural background that most people in the district share. He emphasized that he grew up working on a dairy farm, where he learned to milk cows by hand.
“I know how to bail hay in the morning, and how to milk cattle the old school way,” said Holden. “Not the way it’s done today.”
He was first introduced to New York state when he went to college at Syracuse University, where he met his wife, who’s from Liverpool, NY.
Holden is originally from Oklahoma, and is half Native American on his mother’s side. He is currently living in Camillus and will be moving to Auburn after the election. He is an Army veteran of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, and retired from the military as an Army Finance Lieutenant Colonel. During one of his two deployments in Iraq, he helped manage the financial logistics for the operation where Saddam Hussein was captured, and was later awarded three Bronze Stars. This was at a point where occupied Iraq had no banking infrastructure, and all financial activity had to be done with cash.
“All the money used for intelligence, logistics, and dealing with the civilian population went through us,” Holden said. “We provided the hard cash, because at that point Iraq was a cash and carry society. There was no banking system, so we had to do that for a while.”
After his time in the Army, he started his business, Digital Horizons to help veterans get government contracts for their own business ventures.
Holden said that the greatest problem facing the United States is protecting democracy, particularly from the MAGA movement that is defined by loyalty to former President Trump. Holden acknowledged that attempting to do so in a conservative district like the one he’s running in is difficult, however, he feels that protecting the rule of law, and the constitution is something that can appeal even to conservatives in rural New York, when compared to Tenney’s open support for Trump.
“This district tilts more Republican, but there’s a lot of people out there looking for something different, and understand the oath to the constitution,” Holden said. “We can agree now to disagree later. But we must have the bulwark to protect the constitutional process.”
One major issue Holden has been wanting to make a focus of his campaign is to try to improve high-speed internet access in rural communities.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re a farmer trying to automate your dairy or corn operation, or a teacher, or student, or small business owner,” Holden said. “You can’t do it unless you have the infrastructure. That takes affordable, sustainable broadband. Being without it in this day and age in America is unacceptable.”
Holden is also staunchly supportive of the international situations facing Ukraine and Taiwan, who are threatened on the world stage by Russia and China respectively. He is concerned that if Ukraine falls to Russia, the already high cost of food will be made even worse due to so much of the world’s supply of grain being dependent on Ukraine.
“If you want to talk about the price of food going up, they will go up even more if there isn’t enough to feed the rest of Europe, and us over here,” Holden said.
Holden also mentioned that he is familiar with Europe’s security framework from his time in the military. As far as Taiwan, he feels that protecting them isn’t just in America’s security interests, but also its economic interests as well, particularly in the drive to divert computer chip manufacturing out of China, and back to the United States.
Holden has largely put the blame of the inflation crisis on large corporations willingly driving up the costs of everything, and said that the U.S. needs stronger antitrust laws.
“In every sector, there’s private equity firms buying everything up and making things more expensive,” Holden said. “That’s happening everywhere with food, education, healthcare, and energy. until we can get antitrust laws in place, we’ll also need a windfall profits tax.”
On the issue of guns, Holden said that while the U.S. does need stronger gun control legislation, he doesn’t want law abiding gun owners to be punished either. He said that he understands that people in rural America can be more justified to be in possession of a firearm. He also said that as someone who’s had professional experience handling military grade assault weapons, that no civilian should be in possession of those kinds of firearms.
“Assault rifles like an AR-15 don’t need to be on the streets,” Holden said. “Those were never intended for civilian usage, but we shouldn’t impede good responsible gun ownership.”
Holden has also said that farm labor is a particular issue that needs specific attention. Considering how the work is seasonal, it needs to be looked at differently compared to industrial labor which can usually go year round. He also said that farm jobs need to have a stable workforce, and that extreme measures to combat immigration only hurt the farm business.
“We need carve outs for farming, to take a look at it on an annual basis, and look at it as a floating average.” Holden said. “This also has an impact on immigration, as for people to get their citizenship, they will need a certain amount of hours working at certain facilities.”
While he does talk of her with respect, Holden still emphasized that he feels Claudia Tenney is too much of an extremist.
“She is admittedly tied right into the ultra-MAGA movement, and it’s just too extreme, even for a Republican-leaning district.”
Holden also criticized Tenney’s prior support of fracking, her prior conflicts with the Oneida Nation, and her support for a pro-life personhood law.
Holden is hopeful that even though his path to Congress looks difficult, he can appeal across party lines, and be a congressman for the district, and not just for a political party.
“You have to be able to represent all the people, and to understand agricultural issues, and understand what family farms and rural communities have been through, and it means something to you.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.