A lengthy search to fill the position at the top of Lockport Police Department appears to have ended on Wednesday, with members of the police board selecting Steven K. Abbott, a retired LPD detective lieutenant, as their choice for the next police chief.
Mayor Michelle Roman said Abbott has been offered the position and accepted it.
After former-Police Chief Michael Niethe retired on July 1, 2018, the police board had been searching for a permanent successor, with Steven Preisch, a retired Niagara County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy, serving in an interim role until he went back to retirement this month. Patrol Captain Douglas Haak, who also was a contender in the search, had been serving as the acting chief since the beginning of October.
In a 3-1 vote, the police board of commissioners approved the selection of Abbott as the next police chief, with police commissioner Flora Hawkins voting against the measure. Hawkins noted that she wasn't voting against Abbott, but had a different candidate she had preferred.
"I'm not voting against Steve, I think he did a wonderful job with his interview ... I had just preferred another candidate," Hawkins said, while declining to identify her preferred candidate.
Abbott retired from Lockport Police Department on Feb. 15, 2018 as a detective lieutenant, but was brought back in a technology consultant role for some time. He was hired on June 6, 1995, according to a police seniority list provided by the City Clerk's office.
5th Ward Alderman and Police Commissioner Rick Abbott, who is not related to Steven Abbott, said Steven Abbott's interview and experience was what made him stand out. Rick Abbott also added the police board's desire for an outside candidate.
"We felt that Steve would be our best opportunity to make the department better in regards to his experience in technology and with his enthusiasm," Rick Abbott said.
