In 1985, Sister Mary Loretto had a problem. She had established a soup kitchen at the German Lutheran Church in the city, and it had outgrown the space. She was able to use the local VFW post hall but the soup kitchen needed a permanent home.
Enter Salvation Army Major Ron Lee and the Lockport citadel on Cottage Street.
Lee, who in 2022 is the interim head of the Lockport Salvation Army, was stationed here between 1983 and 1987 to conduct the charity and community building work that the Salvation Army is known for.
This week, he recalled hearing about Loretto’s situation all those years ago. As far as he knew, hers was the only soup kitchen in Lockport, and he was presiding over the newly renovated Lockport citadel.
“She was soft spoken. Quiet. But strong willed,” Lee said of the nun. “She knew what she wanted to do and got what she wanted. Very compassionate. Very generous, but she didn’t take any guff.”
Lee described Sister Mary Loretto and her fellow volunteers at the time as “hesitant” when he presented what the Salvation Army could do for the soup kitchen. While all of the funds that came through for the soup kitchen belonged to it, the money would have to go onto the Salvation Army’s books to ensure everything was “aboveboard.”
But Sister Mary Loretto saw the value in what the international organization could do for the people she was trying to serve. She described the soup kitchen as a place for the “hungry, lonely, depressed and those one-room dwellers.”
Once Lee explained everything that he would need from her to enact his plan, he said, the nun was “tickled” by the offer and her soup kitchen was moved into what is now the youth room at the citadel.
The Sister Mary Loretto Memorial Community Soup Kitchen has called the Lockport Salvation Army “home” ever since.
Lee left Lockport in 1987, when he was called to far-off places around the world to continue his Salvation Army service. Today he’s back in charge on a temporary basis, following Salvation Army Majors Jose and Elsa Jo Santiago’s reassignment to Puerto Rico. The new permanent majors are due to report for duty in January.
• • •
The soup kitchen serves meals five days a week, Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Lee observed that the guests these days are low-income earners or unemployed and dealing with a range of health issues. Some can’t work because of medical problems, he said; others are in recovery from drug or alcohol addiction. Few families are coming through the door, at least not together, he added; most children receive meals at school, although occasionally a single parent will bring their child in.
The clientele are “people just barely living,” Lee said. “They don’t have a lot of hope.”
Today is the start of the 39th annual Sister Mary Loretto Memorial Community Soup Kitchen Drive sponsored by the Union-Sun & Journal. The fundraising goal is the same as the past few years, $65,000.
Ahead of the kickoff, almost $500 has been donated, including $250 from the Marine Corps League, Lee said.
The annual cost of operating the soup kitchen has skyrocketed to $190,000, thanks to inflation and a new rule requiring the use of disposable plates and utensils, according to Salvation Army Advisory Board member Dan Wilson. Proceeds of the annual holiday-season drive make up but a portion of the soup kitchen operating fund; the balance is covered by donations to the Salvation Army during the rest of the year.
The fund drive is ongoing through Dec. 24. Look for the clip-out donor “coupon” daily in the US&J, fill it out and mail or bring your donation to: The Salvation Army, 50 Cottage St., Lockport, NY 14094.
Checks should be made out to The Salvation Army and “Soup Kitchen” written on the memo line to ensure that the money goes directly to support soup kitchen operation.
