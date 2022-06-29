Stories of Niagara County to be shared with visitors via Autio

A new travel app will include contributions from story tellers around the nation and right here in Niagara County. At the moment, steps are being taken to include the oral stories of the Tuscarora Nation so that visitors and local residents can have a better understanding of the land and peoples Niagara is populated by simply by downloading the Autio app onto their phones and driving around the county.
Neil Patterson has resided on the Tuscarora Nation reservation all of his life, not including his time as a construction worker in Ithaca. Even in those days, Patterson said, he drove back to Niagara County every weekend.
And that’s a story in and of itself.
Patterson is a story teller not just of his own experiences, but of the experiences of the entire Tuscarora Nation. The first words out of his mouth, when he was interviewed about his role as a storyteller for the app, concerned the annual picnic that's held near the Tuscarora Indian School in July. He talked about its original location near Route 31, how people of all colors and backgrounds have attended the picnic throughout its 175-year history and of the Indian Princess parade and the dances.
Asked what kind of stories he could tell, he responded humbly: “Well, that’s one of them.”
Patterson’s repertoire is traditionally orally based, but in the age of the smartphone, his stories will be recorded for audiences who visit, or live in, the area.
The way that’s being done is a story, too.
Aaron Dey has been organizing for Autio.com in Niagara County. Dey said he wanted there to be a place where visitors could hear the stories of Niagara County – its history, its people – and “things that made this Niagara/Western New York region the incredible place it is to visit, work and live.”
Autio.com, made by HearHere, is a company partly owned by the actor Kevin Costner. HearHere's product is a location-based travel app designed for those who love to hear the stories of the places they're visiting. Through the app, the stories are easily heard from a cell phone speaker.
Dey said the project has come a long way. He partnered with Niagara Falls National Heritage Area and said Discover Niagara Shuttle will be offering the app to its riders this summer.
“The opportunity, as I saw it, was that the Niagara-Buffalo region has thousands of stories that need to be told,” Dey said.
More information about the app can be found at autio.com.
