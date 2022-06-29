Stories of Niagara County to be shared with visitors via Autio

A mobile app from a company partly owned by Kevin Costner is making its way towards Niagara County as enthusiasts get ready to record stories of the region's past and present read by storytellers including Costner. One of the places through which it'll be accessible is the Discover Niagara Shuttle which runs from Niagara Falls to Lockport and carries visitors to Lewiston and Fort Niagara as well. (Contributed image)