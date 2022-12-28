TOWN OF LOCKPORT — The blizzard that paralyzed much of Western New York over the Christmas holiday weekend will have an impact on town-wide refuse collection and recycling this week.
For starters, Supervisor Mark Crocker announced Tuesday that there will be no collection of recyclable items in the town for the remainder of this week.
Crocker said the town’s current residential waste collector — Waste Management — had to cancel recycling this services this week due to diminished staffing levels prompted by the storm.
The town’s current agreement with Waste Management runs through Saturday, Dec. 31. Modern Corp. is scheduled to pick up the service starting the following day, Jan. 1.
As a result, Crocker said no firm timeframe for resuming recycling services is in place. The supervisor said he is currently in talks with representatives from Modern and anticipates the service will resume at some point next week.
“Because we didn’t have recycle pickup this week, I’m going to have to work out with Modern when we are going to have a recycle pickup again,” Crocker said.
As for garbage collection, some town residents will be impacted by scheduling changes there as well.
As the storm started to set in on Friday, Crocker said Waste Management routes were cut short by about 150 homes in the town. For those homeowners, Crocker said there will be double garbage pickup this Friday.
Because Waste Management crews did not cover any routes on Monday, homeowners who normally have their garbage picked up on Mondays are now being asked to place their refuse at the curb for pickup on Wednesday.
Homeowners whose garbage is collected on Wednesdays, Thursdays or Fridays can anticipate receiving normal service this week.
Crocker said the storm caused an issue for Waste Management crews, especially drivers who live in Amherst, Clarence and other communities in Erie County that were under states of emergency and driving bans.
Crocker said 16 Waste Management drivers assigned to the town fell into that category, which impacted service in Lockport late last week and early this week.
“That’s 16 drivers they didn’t have and they are struggling already so they cancelled recycling,” Crocker said. “They called in workers from Rochester to take today’s garbage.”
Crocker described this past weekend’s storm as a “weather nightmare” that required the town to respond with a full complement of public works employees whom he said worked 21 hours over the holiday weekend. He asked residents to be patient as town crews and others continue to deal with the aftermath of the storm.
“Everyone’s coming together to make this work. It’s just people are going to have be a a little patient,” he said.
Town residents who have questions about recycling or garbage pickup are encouraged to call 716-439-9522.
For up-to-date information on town services, visit elockport.com.
