BARKER — This past September, staff from Barker Public Library set up displays for a Story Walk at David Barker Park. The Story Walk is a collection of 18 outdoor displays made of wood and plexiglass showing pages from a storybook. One can read the whole book if they follow the path through the park.
A temporary Story Walk was set up in the park during the earlier months of the Covid pandemic in 2020, as an outdoor activity for children who couldn’t come hear story readings at the library anymore.
“The Nioga library system made some temporary story walks, and we borrowed one, and it was a big hit,” Barker library director Lisa Thompson said. “So we kept doing that with theirs, and I got the idea that we should do a permanent Story Walk.”
The permanent display was built by Boy Scouts from Troop 4, led by Spencer Pynn, who gained his Eagle Scout rank for his planning and leadership on the project. Pynn felt that it was a good idea to help the library’s continued recovery after a fire destroyed the building in 2019.
“I chose to do the Story Walk because I knew that it would really help the community,” Pynn said. “And I knew that the library burned down, so I would be helping it get back on its feet again.”
The current display at the park depicts “The Story of Snow: The Science of Winter’s Wonder” by Mark Cassino with Jon Nelson, a nonfiction picture book about the science behind snow. Previously featured were “The Littlest Christmas Tree” by R.A. Herman in December, “Thanks for Thanksgiving” by Julie Markes in November and “Big Pumpkin,” by Julia Silverman in October.
When she changes out the books each month, Thompson is looking to keep to a theme according to the month, season, or close holidays. She’s considering a Valentine's Day themed book for next month, but hasn’t made up her mind yet.
“I don’t know if I want to do a Valentine's Day book, but it will probably be a Valentine's Day Book,” she said.
