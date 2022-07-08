Lockport Public Library is taking story time to the great outdoors. Two 22-post StoryWalks have been established, one at Nelson C. Goehle Municipal Park that was unveiled Thursday, and one at Day Road Park that will be unveiled this morning.
“There’s always been some reason why we couldn’t do this before,” library Executive Director Beverly Federspiel said, “whether it was staffing issues, or money, but we finally got it together and here we are.”
StoryWalks are framed storybook pages that are put on display outdoors, usually in public parks. People are able to walk along the story path and read the book as they go. The pages of the book are cut out, laminated and applied to poster board, and then framed in a case mounted on a post. Barker Public Library started its own StoryWalk in the village park last year.
Federspiel said she’s thankful for StoryWalk support from Mayor Michelle Roman and Niagara County Legislator Anthony Nemi, both of whom attended the Thursday ribbon cutting ceremony at Goehle park (Widewaters). The city highway department assisted in the installation, she added.
The story walks in the city and the town were funded by the Garman Family Foundation, which awarded a $19,000 grant.
The StoryWalk at the marina has been well received by those who’ve seen it, library staff members said.
“People walking their dogs are stopping to read it. Kids are running to the next (page) to read it. It really solidifies why we do what we do,” said RoseAnn Haseley, head librarian for youth services.
The book on display at the marina is “At the Edge of the Woods” by local children’s author Cynthia Cotten.
“We should celebrate people from our community who’ve been successful,” said Haseley, “and Cynthia Cotten is a big advocate for the library.”
At both parks, a new book will be displayed every two weeks during the summer and every three weeks from September onward. Twelve books have already been prepared in advance; the library staff are aiming to keep with the theme of this year’s summer reading program, “Oceans of Possibilities.”
Readers who complete the story walk will be able to scan a QR code at the end, which will give access to a survey. Children who get their picture taken at a StoryWalk and then show it to a librarian will receive a prize and be entered in a raffle that will be drawn at the end of summer.
The StoryWalk ribbon cutting at Day Road Park will take place at 10:30 a.m. today. The book on display is “Commotion in the Ocean” by Giles Andreae.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.